Cooler weekend, rain/snow possible Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A dry cold front will bring another shot of colder air down from Canada to start the weekend. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 40s to near 50 and overnight lows will sink into the 20s. A winter storm will track across the Gulf state and lift to the north on Sunday night and Monday. The Tri-State will have a chance of rain, possibly mixed with a little snow on Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Monday will stay in the upper 30s. More rain or snow possible by late next week.