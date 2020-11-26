USI trainers navigate COVID-19 amid college basketball’s return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over on the campus of the University of Southern Indiana, Friday marks the beginning of the season for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Just eight months ago, both programs suffered heartbreak after their runs in the NCAA Division II Tournament was cut short due to the emergence of the coronavirus.
After a long offseason and a preseason filled with “what-ifs” for all levels of college basketball, each team will take the floor for the first time since that abrupt ending last spring, and the bulk of the credit for making it happen is dedicated to the instrumental people behind the scenes.
“It’s really a very different situation than a lot of things we dealt with,” Laura Heline, the head athletic trainer at USI said.
Heline’s day-to-day routine used to consist of injury rehab and evaluations, but that all changed back in March 2020.
“I was with the women, we actually practiced and later that day, we went home - everything was shutdown,” Heline said. “It was just crazy.”
Like everyone else, the COVID-19 pandemic was something that Heline could never have prepared for.
However, she spent the following months at home, learning all she could to better prepare for the future.
“I was able to look into a lot of information on what a lot of people are doing cross country, what people are doing in our region, in our conference - things like that,” Heline said. “In the last 5-10 years, there’s been a lot of stuff about concussions and about sudden cardiac death in athletes, and I think this is going to fall into one of those things where we’re kind of learning as we go what the impacts are.”
For those in Heline’s profession, these ever-changing conversations surrounding COVID-19 make an already difficult even harder.
“Unfortunately, it’s not black and white because some of the symptoms for COVID are symptoms of a mild cold or allergies,” Heline said. “Part of our protocol is to do some cardiac screening and another physical essentially in our health center for anyone who is COVID positive. To make sure that we’re not missing something, my position on it is because I don’t know exactly what the long-term affects are, I want to play it safe.”
Despite a successful cross-country season on campus, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area have brought doubts.
“I think that unknown is still kind of scary for the athletes – what am I doing this for? Why? Is there going to be something on the end of this? – and I think that’s one of the most challenging parts right now,” Heline said.
Following eight months of continuous learning by Heline, her staff and the rest of the Screaming Eagle family, they are now ready to embark on this next journey for USI.
“There’s always struggles, I don’t think anybody thought this would be easy - how to do athletics again,” Heline said. “I couldn’t imagine some of the things that these kids went through in the spring - losing seasons and postseasons, stuff like that - so I want them out there, but I also want them out there healthy and safe.”
Both the USI men’s and women’s basketball teams open the 2020-2021 season on Friday afternoon, hosting Rockhurst University.
No fans are allowed at Screaming Eagles Arena, but the games will be streamed live on the GLVC Sports Network.
