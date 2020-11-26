Tri-State groups lend a helping hand on Thanksgiving

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Giving is something we’ve seen a lot of during the week of Thanksgiving.
Ranging from Feed Evansville to the Salvation Army, Evansville Rescue Mission and Tacoholics, a helping hand is sometimes all you need.
Tacoholics in Henderson made enough meals for nearly 300 people on Thursday. All of them were free for whoever could make the trip to their drive-up window.
“We won’t be anything without the community, so we just want to be thankful for the continued support they’ve been giving us and just be grateful,” Tacoholics owner Marcos Nicolas said. “And show my daughters that it’s good to give back some to the community, be grateful and always be thankful.”
Meanwhile, Evansville Rescue Mission offered meals to drive-up visitors and those who might also need a sheltered area to eat.
“It’s amazing, our staff has loved the fact that we’ve been able to set this up and really get this going. So many of these people, this is their thanksgiving meal,” Kyle Gorman, director of development at Evansville Rescue Mission said. “And so not only are they coming to get that Thanksgiving meal, they have that place that’s out of the wind, out of the cold, and they can sit down and enjoy it.”
A bright spot for so many people in what, for some, has been a dark year.
“It’s a blessing, I thank the Lord for putting it in their hearts to have this place here and it’s amazing that they have places like this that helps people, that reaches out to the homeless,” Jordan Wilkes said.
