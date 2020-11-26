Shoppers take advantage of early COVID Black Friday deals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thanksgiving Day in 2020, people aren’t just picking up a last-minute food item at the store.
“Since we have our family throughout the United States, since we’re alone together for the holiday, we decided to do a little early Christmas shopping,” Doug and Pam Greenfield said.
Shoppers are taking advantage of early Black Friday deals.
“With our deals being week-long, everybody has been shopping at different paces so we can keep with social distancing,” Chris Vinson, the store director at Meijer said.
Vinson believes since they’ve had deals going all-week long, it will be less crowded in the store and lines will be shorter on Black Friday.
“You can sleep in and come at your leisure, and get the great deals Friday and Saturday,” Vinson said.
Meijer conducted a survey. It revealed customers will be spending more than their immediate families and holiday decorating this year.
“That means we’re going to sell a lot of Christmas decor, Christmas trees,” Vinson said. “People are going to go a little bit bigger possibly on more lights, more wreaths, more bows.”
Meijer opens its doors Friday at 6 a.m. and closes at midnight.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.