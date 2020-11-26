Santa Claus visits Jasper for town parade

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus was in Dubois County Friday.
Santa, his elves, and members of the Jasper High School Band held a parade down the west side of the Jasper Square.
Afterwards, children met with Santa in his special Christmas house, socially distanced, of course.
As Santa made his way through, kids lined the sidewalk thinking about what they were going to tell the man in the big red suit what they wanted for Christmas this year.
“I want an Elsa and Anna doll and a pink guitar,” one little girl said.
Masks and a little bit of distance wasn’t going to stop the spirit of Christmas in Jasper.
“We’ve been looking forward to this. Everyone has been cooped up for the last several months, and to have Santa come to town and reinforce the fact that Christmas is coming,” said Mayor Dean Vonderheide.
For Charlie Schnarr and his family, it’s not just gifts they’re wishing for, but prayers.
“We did not expect it to be cancer,” Nick Schnarr, Charlie’s father said. At just four years old, Charlie has had three cancer related surgeries since the beginning of November.
It’s something his family never expected to go through.
“It’s just been heart breaking for us. This coming week we’re going back to Cincinnati for a fourth cancer related surgery and to begin chemo,” Brooklyn Schnarr, Charlie’s mother said.
So, while the pandemic has made it difficult to leave the house and risk Charlie’s health, Santa’s masked and social distanced smiles left the family with some cheer.
“The past few weeks have been incredibly difficult on us and incredibly difficult on Charlie, and to say that it raised his spirits is an understatement,” Brooklyn said.
Charlie’s parents want to thank the mayor and the entire community for including him.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.