Real Hacienda provides Thanksgiving meals to Owensboro community

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, Real Hacienda stepped up to help people whose Thanksgiving tables may look a little less full this year.
The restaurant packed their catering truck with chicken, mashed potatoes and other holiday staples to dish out food in a COVID-friendly way.
Their efforts even inspired the women of MOM’s Residential and Commercial Cleaning to join in and pass out pies and other baked goods.
Real Hacienda Owner Armando Ortiz tells 14 News that while times have been tough, sitting by and doing nothing on Thanksgiving was never an option.
”Even though the situation is tough, I just feel like we want to do this, we have to do this,” Ortiz said. “We’ve just been so blessed, the community is very blessed and we just want to share all of it.”
Ortiz gathered enough food to provide 600 meals Thursday, and plans to give any leftovers back to the community.
