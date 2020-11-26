Fantasy of Lights starts Thanksgiving night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights starts Thursday night in Evansville.
This year’s show will have 65 displays, the most the event has ever had.
There is one new display this year - a lion painting a gift box.
The first car will go through at 5 p.m.
Easterseals officials say that families can buy tickets in advance online for a new contactless experience.
Participants can drive their vehicle or take a carriage ride through the park.
All the money raised goes to easterseals.
Admission at the gate is cash only.
Fantasy of Lights raised a record $180,000 dollars last year, so event organizers are hoping to at least match that total.
The event will be open nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.