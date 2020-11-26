Family finds unique way to safely celebrate Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On a traditional Thanksgiving, families prepare lots of dishes, load up the car and head to the homes of family members.
However, this year is no traditional Thanksgiving.
So instead, the Parker family of Elberfeld loaded up their car, and headed to the park. At the State Hospital Grounds in Evansville, they held a socially-distanced side dish swap with family.
“Part of it was I like my family members’ cooking a lot more than my own,” says Beth Parker of Elberfeld.
Each car loaded down with bags of food.
“There are a lot of pies,” says Parker. “There seems to be as much pie as there is anything else.”
There were also plenty of thankful relatives.
“We just wanted to do all of the tastes that make the holiday special,” says Parker, “and be able to get together in a safe way.”
“I mean everyone loves their family,” says Jordan Conaway of Evansville, “and it’s great to see them. We just haven’t been able to as much as previous years for obvious reasons. So to be able to see them face-to-face is really good.”
For Conaway, this socially distant get-together is even more special. It is the first time he and his new bride are seeing family after tying the knot earlier this fall.
“It’s nice to have that first introduction as a married couple,” says Conaway.
Family members say despite the chilly weather, some sort of Thanksgiving was better than nothing at all.
“A little bit of social distancing may feel sad right now,” says Parker, “but it’s far less sad than being in the hospital at Christmas.”
Parker is a pharmacist who also does consulting for long-term care facilities.
She says her job requires her to go into nursing homes once a month, and with elderly loved ones also at home, it was an easy decision to have a safe celebration this year.
“It’s nice to be able to see them in person and visit for a little while,” says Parker, “even if it is kind of cold.”
