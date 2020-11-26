Evansville Rescue Mission holds Thanksgiving feast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers at the Evansville Rescue Mission were hard at work on Thursday, making sure the community was fed.
Those who needed a Thanksgiving meal were able to drive through and pick one up, or sit inside and eat in the parking lot on East Walnut Street.
Evansville Rescue Mission borrowed a tent from the Evansville Police Department to provide some shelter while people enjoyed their food.
”It’s amazing, our staff has loved the fact that we’ve been able to set this up and really get this going,” Kyle Gorman, the development director at Evansville Rescue Mission said. “So many of these people - this is their Thanksgiving meal. And so not only are they coming to get that Thanksgiving meal, they have that place that’s out of the wind, out of the cold, and they can sit down and enjoy it.”
