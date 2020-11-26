Person shot in Evansville, police investigating

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to reports of shots fired just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Eichel Avenue.
An officer confirmed to our crew on scene that someone was shot.
Police say the victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Deaconess Hospital.
No word yet on his condition.
Officers say the victim was alert and talking at the scene.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
We update this story once more information is available.
