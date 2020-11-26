Deputies: Children removed from home with no power; knives, smoking pipes within reach

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing charges after deputies say they found children living in unsafe conditions.
They say they were called to the home on Springfield Drive after one of the children told a friend he was afraid to go home and normally only got one meal a day.
Deputies say the home smelled like feces, there were holes in the walls, and no electricity. They say the only running water was to a toilet.
Deputies say there were knives and smoking pipes within reach of the children, and no shoes could be found for them, despite there being broken glass on the floor.
They say Carolyne and Todd Burton admitted they used the pipes to smoke meth.
Deputies say the only food they could fine was some lunch meat in a cooler.
They say there was already an active case with child services, and the children were removed from the home.
Carolyne Burton faces four neglect charges and a narcotics paraphernalia possession charge.
Todd Burton also faces the possession charge, as well as one neglect charge.
