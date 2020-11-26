Clearing and cool through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and quiet weather across the Tri-State for Thanksgiving Day. Temps will drop into the upper 30s for Friday morning. Partial clearing will allow some sunshine with highs reaching the mid 50s. Sunny and cold over the weekend with highs around 50 and lows near freezing. Another system moves in early next week. Scattered rain likely on Monday and Tuesday. We may see some snow mix with the rain at times, but the models are not showing any accumulation as of today. We will have to monitor the storm closely through the weekend.