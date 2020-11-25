‘Deck the Park’ event opens in Madisonville on Thanksgiving night

‘Deck the Park’ event opens in Madisonville on Thanksgiving night
By 14 News Staff | November 25, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 5:54 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville’s “Deck the Park” event just kicked off on Thanksgiving evening.

The drive-thru only experience is a creative way for people to enjoy a holiday event and still be able to socially distance.

As spectators make their way throughout the park, they will see light displays along the road and even a 170-foot lighted tunnel to drive through.

This year’s main feature is a Las Vegas-style water fountain light show.

“In such a time that where being restricted and not allowed to get together, this gives them some hope, excitement and some joy,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said.

The show will run from 5-10 p.m. every night until January 1.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.