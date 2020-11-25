KWC MBB opens 2020-21 season with win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season hosting Campbellsville-Harrodsburg at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Due to Daviess Co. being in the “red” category, no fans were allowed to attend the game per Governor Andy Beshear’s newest executive order. No spectators will be allowed thru atleast the next two home games.
”It’s definitely a little bit different these first 5 minutes but we’re just excited to be playing basketball with everything going on,” said KWC Director of Athletic Communications, Liz Wacienga.
“We wanted to make today as normal as a game as possible for our students so we still have our PA. Fortunately, fans can still watch on our live stream, thankfully we have that going on. We have the best fanbase in the nation, we’re really bummed they can’t be here but we’re making the best with what we’ve got.”
Despite not having the usual fanfare, the Panthers defeated the Pioneers, 81-64 to cement the first victory of the season.
Kentucky Wesleyan will now hit the road to Murray, KY to face Murray State in two exhibition games slated for Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:00 CT.
