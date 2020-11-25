Health experts worry about COVID-19 spread when college students travel for holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of college students are heading home for a Thanksgiving feast and eventually for winter breaks.
Officials with the University of Southern Indiana tell us students are exhausted after a semester of getting their work done in the midst of the pandemic, so a break ahead is just what they need.
They tell us several students have had to go into quarantine multiple times due to being exposed to other COVID-19 positive students, so they are hoping this break is a time for students to go home and reset.
While they want them to be able to see family, they also want them to be safe during that time so they can safely come back in February.
“You know it’s a lot to ask of an 18, 19, 20, 21-year-old, to self-isolate two weeks before they come back to school,” said Dean of Students Dr. Jennifer Hammat. “But we can say things like, don’t go to clubs, try to do new years with your family, right?”
USI officials tell us some students have opted to stay back during the break, and they will have resources for those students during that time.
Leaders with USI also tell us they are working with state officials to see if COVID-19 testing might be available for students when they come back to campus.
