On Alert: Wind & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vigorous area of low pressure is scheduled to bring wind, rain, and scattered thunderstorms. Strong winds will mix with moderate to heavy rain bands. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with top winds up to 60-miles an hour through early afternoon. The primary storm threats include damaging wind gusts and a brief spin-up tornado. There is enough surface wind shear, winds turning with height, to cause a spin-up tornado. High temps will surge into the lower to mid-60s behind a warm front.