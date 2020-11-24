Webinar held to help businesses handle COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Chamber and Green River District Health Department teamed up in a webinar Tuesday for local businesses.
The Chamber and the health department say they receive lots of phone calls in regards to COVID-19 protocol within the workforce.
Health Department Director Clay Horton was able to answer questions from local businesses about potential situations that could arise, and how a business should handle them.
They discussed everything from social distancing strategies, to who needs to be isolated and when.
Horton said it was a great opportunity to touch base with the workforce to see how they are doing, and where they may need some help.
“We’ve gotten to know a lot of partners in the business sector. We’ve gotten to know them pretty well. Unfortunately many of them have gotten really good at managing cases in their workforce because they’ve had that experience, and they’ve had to gather that,” said Horton.
Horton says that if any other questions need to be asked, you can always call the health department for help.
