IL reports over 9.4K new COVID-19 cases

IL reports over 9.4K new COVID-19 cases
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | November 24, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:43 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.

Illinois is reporting 9,469 new cases with 125 additional lives lost to COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now sits at 674,089.

Health officials say 6,134 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19.

You can watch that update here.

On Tuesday, Illinois health officials have reported 9,469 new coronavirus cases and 125 new deaths.

Illinois now has at least 664,620 total positive COVID-19 cases and 11,552 deaths statewide.

The coronavirus map shows 24 new cases in White County, 18 new cases in Wabash County, six new cases in Edwards County, and three new cases in Wayne County.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 824 cases, 31 deaths
  • White County - 564 cases, 8 deaths
  • Wabash County - 491 cases, 8 deaths
  • Edwards County - 212 cases, 3 deaths

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.