Warrick Co. high schools going virtual after Thanksgiving break

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County high schools will move to virtual learning next week until December 18.
Superintendent Brad Schneider explained the decision was an issue of both safety and staffing.
He told us those grades make up for 30 percent of the schools’ population and recently were totaling 50 percent of the positive cases.
Due to that rise in numbers, more students and staff were in quarantine because of close contact.
Schneider said while the move isn’t a permanent one, it’s to ensure safety for the entire county.
“This does not mean that you’re going to be virtual for the rest of the school year, doesn’t mean the rest of the grade levels will be moving to virtual, it just means at this point in time, it’s a prudent decision to make,” Superintendent Brad Schneider said. “We will, as we have always, continue to monitor the numbers, the data, we will consult with local experts, the health department, Deaconess hospital, and we will make the best decisions we can for our staff and our students.”
Virtual learning for ninth through 12th grades begins Monday and will last until December 18.
This doesn’t impact grades K through eighth.
