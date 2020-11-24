Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Huntingburg

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Huntingburg Police Department recovered a large amount of marijuana and cocaine after a traffic stop on Saturday.
Officers say just before 9 p.m., they saw a silver car fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Washington Street.
Officers then pulled the driver over, who was identified as 28-year-old T Hai Binh Duong.
During the course of the traffic stop, officers say a K9 officer performed an open-air sniff of the car.
Authorities say the K9 got a positive alert, and when officers searched the car, they found five pounds of marijuana, about 17 grams of cocaine, a scale, and an undisclosed amount of money.
T Hai Duong was then taken to the Dubois County Security Center, where he was booked on drug-related charges.
