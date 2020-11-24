Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Huntingburg

Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Huntingburg
T Hai Duong. (Source: Dubois County Security Center)
By 14 News Staff | November 24, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 11:53 AM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers with the Huntingburg Police Department recovered a large amount of marijuana and cocaine after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Officers say just before 9 p.m., they saw a silver car fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Washington Street.

Officers then pulled the driver over, who was identified as 28-year-old T Hai Binh Duong.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers say a K9 officer performed an open-air sniff of the car.

Authorities say the K9 got a positive alert, and when officers searched the car, they found five pounds of marijuana, about 17 grams of cocaine, a scale, and an undisclosed amount of money.

T Hai Duong was then taken to the Dubois County Security Center, where he was booked on drug-related charges.

