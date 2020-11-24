Strong storms possible early Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and storms still on track to move through the Tri-State late Tuesday night through early Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a marginal risk for severe storms--1 on a scale of 5--with damaging winds and even a brief tornado or two. Locally heavy rain may also occur with the stronger storms. Most of the rain should be east of the Tri-State by Wednesday afternoon. Mainly dry for Thanksgiving and Friday. Scattered showers possible late Saturday and early Sunday. Highs will drift back into the lower 50s and lows will sink into the middle 30s.