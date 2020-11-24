Some IL restaurants continue to allow dine-in option despite Gov. Pritzker’s orders

FAIRFIELD, IL (WFIE) - Some Illinois restaurants are still letting customers inside to dine despite the Governor’s new Tier Three Mitigation Plan.
Those restrictions include only serving customers with pick-up, delivery or outside dining.
Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Tier three mitigation plan went into effect last Friday.
The plan ordering all restaurants to stop inside dining. Since then at least two restaurants in Fairfield are operating as normal.
”It’s not a law; they can’t enforce it for one and for two when you have a place of business where it’s your only place of income, you’ve got to work,” shared the owner of K&M Diner.
K&M Diner and Barbwire Grill are among the restaurants allowing customers to eat inside.
K&M’s owner says masks are optional. She says her restaurant thrives off inside dining, and her customers don’t want to eat outside in the cold.
”Well, if you put them outside in a tent, it’s cold outside they aren’t going to want to eat their food outside. And if you put them outside in a tent in an enclosed area what’s the difference? So yes, it is a concern, and we do everything we can to take all of the precautions we can other than wearing masks because I don’t think that helps,” stated the owner of K&M Diner.
The CDC and other health officials say masks are a critical tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The owner says she’s aware of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Wayne County and it does concern her, but she says these restrictions are hurting small businesses.
“I understand that it is real, and it is there,” explained the owner. “But if the Governor wants to shut off all of his assets and his income and try to pay his bills, maybe it’ll help him understand what us small businesses feel like.”
We also reached out to the Wayne County Health Department about these restaurants not complying.
We were told they were not interested in talking about it.
As for enforcement of the new Illinois indoor dining restrictions, Governor Pritzker says state police are ramping up random checks and are taking more action to hold business owners accountable
We reached out to Illinois State Police and we’re still waiting on a response.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.