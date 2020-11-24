Preordering a Thanksgiving dinner in high demand

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - With just two days until Thanksgiving, families and restaurants, alike, are preparing for the holiday.
At Nellie’s Restaurant in Newburgh, Owner Renee Jimenez says the restaurant has been selling Thanksgiving dinners for years.
“Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, two vegetables, and cornbread,” says Jimenez. “We’re selling whole cheesecakes.”
Jimenez says this year, however, is different. She says Nellie’s had to stop taking pre-orders of their Thanksgiving dinners after more than 400 meals were ordered in advance.
“We’ve seen a lot more this year,” says Jimenez, “but they’re smaller. Last year it was bigger orders, so it’s telling me more people are staying home, and just people in their household are eating so.”
Staying home to celebrate seems to be the trend among customers.
“We’re just going to have a small gathering at home with our immediate family,” says Ken Willard of Newburgh.
“Turkey and everything else,” says BJ Dugens of Evansville. “Just a family event, nothing special. Nothing that big.”
Nellie’s Restaurant is not the only one seeing high demands for pre-ordered meals. Officials with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, who also offered preordered turkeys, sold out completely.
Officials say they’ve also saw a demand in turkey breasts and turketta - turkey wrapped in bacon.
Many families taking the extra step to fill the table on a very unusual Thanksgiving.
“Be safe and count your blessing, what you’re thankful for,” says Willard.
If you still need to purchase food for your table, officials say it’s not too late.
In fact, staff at Nellie’s say they may have a turkey special Wednesday. You can also order carry-out from the menu up until Thanksgiving Day.
Officials with Fresh Thyme tell say will also be selling pre-packaged sides, even on Thanksgiving Day, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
