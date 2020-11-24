Prayer vigil held for Owensboro healthcare workers

Owensboro, KY. (WFIE) - A drive-thru prayer service was held Tuesday evening at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
It’s the second time people have gathered there to honor local doctors, nurses and healthcare staff since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Supporters backed into parking spaces and flashed their headlights and blinkers for the healthcare workers inside.
For several months, they’ve been fighting COVID-19 by taking care of patients.
Those participating stayed in their cars but joined in a prayer.
Hospital officials say, as far as capacity, they are in good shape, but remind people to keep following CDC guidelines and keep holiday gatherings small.
