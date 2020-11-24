Owensboro restaurants fight to stay in business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Downtown Owensboro, tents are popping up.
“The tent idea has been a winning one. I’m glad that we saw this coming,” said Ben Skiadas, the owner of Lure Seafood and Grille and The Famous Bistro.
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear banned indoor restaurant dining which forced businesses to get their creative thinking caps on.
“This has definitely caused us to kind of check on each other a little more frequently,” said Skiadas.
Some restaurant owners are partnering with other businesses, hosting private charity fundraisers for 25 people inside of their “closed to the public main dining room”, and putting up outdoor tents.
“Having two walls up in our big tent is a little bit of a challenge but we’ve got some great heaters in there. And most everybody that’s been has said it’s very manageable,” said Skiadas.
The Green River District Health Department says two sides of an outdoor tent must be open, and tables inside have to be six feet a part.
However, tents cost money, and not every business can afford one.
“I haven’t been paid for months,” said Dee Harper, the owner of Dee’s Diner.
Harper says she waiting for more relief funding.
“But I’m okay. I’ve depleted my savings the last time taking care of employees and surviving the last time, first time. This time there’s not much savings left,” said Harper.
The selfless entrepreneur’s hardest decision has become how she pays her employees.
“Who do I work you know? Who do I choose? How do I do that? So I’m trying to divide it up,” said Harper.
Harper fears the relief money won’t come soon enough or at all.
“I can just pray that we make it and you know many others, that’s all,” said Harper.
Like many restaurants, Dee’s Diner will rely on their to-go services until the governor’s order is lifted.
