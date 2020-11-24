7 new local COVID-19 related deaths in KY; Green River District reports 129 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported five more COVID-19 related deaths and 129 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 45 are in Daviess County, 31 are in Henderson County, 20 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Webster County, nine are in Hancock County, six are in McLean County, and four are in Union County.
Green River health officials say three of the COVID-19 related deaths were residents of Daviess County, one was a resident of Hancock County and the other was a resident of McLean County.
The district has had a total of 7,687 confirmed cases. Officials say 6,023 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing two new deaths along with 27 more cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 1,713 confirmed cases and 1,103 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 610 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,072 cases, 45 deaths, 2,415 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,328 cases, 19 deaths, 1,103 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,713 cases, 49 deaths, 1,103 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 886 cases, 15 deaths, 693 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,884 cases, 36 deaths, 1,485 recovered
- Webster Co. - 519 cases, 6 deaths, 396 recovered
- McLean Co. - 364 cases, 15 deaths, 259 recovered
- Union Co. - 685 cases, 6 deaths, 572 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 277 cases, 11 deaths, 197 recovered
