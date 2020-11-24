11 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 103 new deaths reported statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,702 new coronavirus cases and 103 new deaths Tuesday.
The total in the state now sits at 306,538 confirmed positive cases and 5,169 total COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the state map, there are 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in our Indiana counties.
Of those deaths, three were reported in each Vanderburgh, Posey and Gibson counties, and one new death was reported in both Dubois and Spencer counties
The map shows 128 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 47 new cases in Gibson County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 36 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, seven new cases in Posey County, six new cases in Perry County, and three new cases reported in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 9,552 cases, 115 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 3,195 cases, 72 deaths
- Perry Co. - 815 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,196 cases, 16 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,817 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 819 cases, 8 deaths
- Pike Co. - 503 cases, 18 deaths
