Law enforcement preparing for holiday travel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away and despite warnings about family gatherings during a spike in COVID-19 cases, law enforcement is gearing up for extra travelers on the road.
Indiana State Police tell us anytime there’s a holiday, they tend to see more people injured and killed on the highways.
That’s why over the next few months, you’ll see more law enforcement on the roadways for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, looking for dangerous situations to prevent and making sure people are wearing their seatbelts.
Health officials are urging people to stay home for the holidays and don’t hit the roadways to meet up with out of town family.
State police say this could make a huge difference compared to last year.
”During a four-day period, around Thanksgiving, throughout the entire state of Indiana, we had over 2,500 crashes, four people were killed and over three hundred people were injured. Again, that’s just during a four-day period,” said Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State Police.
According to Triple-A, the effects of the pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
They are expecting about a 10 percent drop in travel this year.
