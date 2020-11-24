Golf Channel: Owensboro Catholic grad John Augenstein to turn pro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Coming off a T-55 finish at the Masters earlier this month, local golfer and Owensboro Catholic graduate, John Augenstein, told the Golf Channel that he will be turning pro.
According to the Golf Channel, after four and a half seasons with Vanderbilt, Augenstein announced that he has decided to forego his final semester of his extra year of eligibility to turn professional.
The Golf Channel reported that Augenstein qualified for the Masters through his U.S. Amateur performance at Pinehurst two summers ago. He also competed in this fall’s U.S. Open, though he missed the cut at Winged Foot.
Augenstein told Golf Channel earlier this month that he would make a decision shortly after the Masters on whether or not he would return to school this spring.
That decision has now been made.
