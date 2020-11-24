Daviess Co. getting county veterinarian

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court has added a new role at the Animal Shelter.
A veterinarian will soon set up shop at the Shelter to treat animals when they’re brought in.
County leaders tell us finding someone to offer that service has been difficult in the past, and the alternative wasn’t something that sat right with the commissioners.
“Without establishing this clinic, we where afraid we would almost triple the number of animals that we had to put down, and that was not acceptable to me or the county commissioners,” said Judge Executive Al Mattingly.
Right now, they don’t know when the new position will be filled.
