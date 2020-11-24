Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winds shifting to the south will bolster temps into the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with winds gusting to 20-miles an hour.
Alert Day arriving Wednesday. A vigorous area of low pressure is scheduled to bring wind, rain, and scattered thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with top winds up to 60-miles an hour. The primary storm threats include hail and damaging winds. However, there is enough surface wind shear, winds turning with height, to cause a spin-up tornado. High temps will surge into the lower to mid-60s along a warm front.
In the wake of the wind and rain, dry Thanksgiving Day as high temps remain slightly above normal in the mid-50s. Cloudy early then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon.
