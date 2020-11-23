Watch: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 update Monday.
Since our last update Friday, Illinois health officials have reported 30,225 new coronavirus cases and 248 new deaths.
Illinois now has at least 664,620 total positive COVID-19 cases and 11,552 deaths statewide.
Since our last update Friday, the map shows 39 new cases in Wabash County, 15 new cases in Edwards County, 43 new cases in White County, and 42 new cases, plus two new deaths in Wayne County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 821 cases, 31 deaths
- White County - 540 cases, 8 deaths
- Wabash County - 473 cases, 8 deaths
- Edwards County - 206 cases, 3 deaths
