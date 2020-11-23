VCSO warning community on possible increase in porch pirates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about possible “porch pirates” this year.
A “porch pirate” is someone who steals packages off another person’s front porch shortly after being delivered.
Deputies say porch pirating is a seasonal threat, but it’s one they fear will be a bigger problem this year due to COVID-19. The sheriff’s office says the risk could be greater this year since more people might be internet shopping because of the pandemic.
Sheriff Dave Wedding is telling people to adhere to the following tips:
- Bring in packages as quickly as possible.
- Sign up for text-based delivery notifications through your online retailer.
- Ask a neighbor to bring your packages inside if you are not home.
- Consider deterrent options such as a front porch package locker or a video doorbell.
- Join your neighborhood social media group on Nextdoor to better communicate with your neighbors regarding suspicious activity and receive localized alerts from the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who runs into an issue with porch pirates is urged to report to the sheriff’s office, as well as contact the shipper and retailer.
