UE offering fan cutouts for purchase ahead of upcoming basketball season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While fan attendance may be limited for the upcoming University of Evansville men’s basketball season, supporters can still have a presence inside the Ford Center with their very own Purple Aces Fan Cutouts.
UE officials say there are multiple different packages for sale, including a premium sideline seating that will be visible on TV throughout UE home games.
They say when the season is over, fans can claim their cutouts by either picking it up for free at the Carson Center or have it shipped to their home for an additional fee.
You can also have head coach Todd Lickliter autograph the cutout for just $15.
Officials tell us all the proceeds from the cutouts will go directly to UE athletics.
They also say if you buy your Purple Aces Fan Cutout by Friday, November 27 at noon, they can guarantee placement in the stands for the home opener on December 6.
Fan cutouts will remain on sale throughout the season, and each cutout will be added to the Ford Center at the next available game.
