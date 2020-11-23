14UA National Softball Championship set for 2022 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Convention and Visitor’s Bureau officials say, in July of 2022, the USA Softball Girls 14U A National Championship will be played at Deaconess Sports Park.
They say there will be 75 to 85 of the best teams in the United States competing in the tournament and 90% of them will be from outside the Evansville area.
USA Softball, the governing body of competitive softball, hosted its annual meeting in late 2020 when the bid for the tournament was granted to the Evansville Sports Complex.
Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities for the Evansville Sports Complex, said, “These are the types of events that are beneficial for the area by attracting teams from around the Midwest and throughout the Country.”
This tournament was hosted previously in Virginia in 2020 and California in 2019.
“USA Softball, formerly the Amateur Softball Association (ASA), continues to provide a high-quality product, and we are happy to be awarded these events,” Fulton added.
This six-day event is projected to bring $1.7 million to the Evansville-Vanderburgh County tourism sector and produce 3,900 hotel room nights.
This tournament will also attract many college softball coaches who will be recruiting.
