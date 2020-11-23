27th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opening Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re just days away from the opening of the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.
Easterseals says families can buy a ticket online in advance for a new touchless experience.
Volunteers will also answer nightly health screening questions, have their temperatures taken, and will be required to socially distance and wear masks.
This year’s show will have 65 displays, the most they’ve ever had.
The Fantasy of Lights opens on Thanksgiving and runs until New Year’s Day.
