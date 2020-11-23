Purple Aces set for 2020-21 season opener at Louisville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The tipoff to the NCAA Men’s Basketball season is set for November 25 for teams across the country, including the Evansville Purple Aces.
UE is set to hit the road this week to Louisville to play two games in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. The Aces will begin the 2020-21 season versus the hosts, Louisville for a 3:00 CT tip on ACC Network. Followed by the first ever meeting between UE and Prairie View A&M on Friday, 12:00 CT on ESPN3.
The upcoming season will be interesting for the Purple Aces, it marks the first full season under head coach Todd Lickliter and the slate will begin without last seasons’ top five leading scorers. In a Zoom press conference on Monday afternoon, Coach Lickliter spoke about what he thinks of the upcoming year:
”I believe in them and I think they believe in what we’re doing, I think they really enjoy the way they’re being coached and I believe they know that they’re improving as individuals and they’re improving as a team. We’ll have a test - we have plenty of tests coming up and we’ll see how we’re doing, that’s the beauty of it, that’s the fun of it... that challenge of, can we keep growing and become the team we believe that we should be.”
Evansville will hit the road for the first three contests of the 2020-21 season, the Aces home opener at the Ford Center is slated for December 6 hosting IUPUI.
