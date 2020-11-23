Phase 1 in Evansville bike share upgrade is completed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s bike share program is getting an upgrade.
Its current contract with Zagster ended last December, and all aspects of the program will now be handled by the Trails Coalition and its sponsors.
Phase 1, sign installation, is complete.
Officials say the program has been a great success, with about 11,000 rides completed and a membership base of nearly 5,000.
“We get to do more fun things with it, provide group rides and do more with membership and having partners who want to provide memberships to certain people in the community who may use the bikes for transportation,” stated Lori Van Hook, Executive Director of Evansville Trails Coalition. “So that’s exciting for us.”
You can view the full list of rack locations here.
