Owensboro police investigating after home hit with bullet
By 14 New Staff | November 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 8:18 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a home was struck with gunfire early Monday morning.

Officers say they responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street around 3:13 a.m. for a firearm discharge.

They say an occupied home was hit by a single gunshot, but no injuries were reported.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Those who have additional information on this incident is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

