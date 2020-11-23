Owensboro police investigating after home hit with bullet

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a home was struck with gunfire early Monday morning.
Officers say they responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street around 3:13 a.m. for a firearm discharge.
They say an occupied home was hit by a single gunshot, but no injuries were reported.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Those who have additional information on this incident is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
