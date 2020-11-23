Ohio Co. Schools to start food deliveries with move to virtual learning

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As Kentucky Schools move to virtual learning one again, the Ohio County Public School District says they’re starting up their food deliveries for students on Monday.
However, you have to be signed up in order to receive those meals.
If you received meals before, school leaders say you’re covered.
Officials say their busses will travel their normal routes to deliver food.
They’ll be delivering lunch and the next day’s breakfast every day.
Hot meals will also be available from each school’s cafeteria from noon to 1 p.m. each day.
