3 more local COVID-19 related deaths in KY; 131 new cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 131 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 79 are in Daviess County, 23 are in Henderson County, there are eight in both Ohio and Webster counties, seven are in Union County, and there are three new cases in both Hancock and McLean counties.
Green River health officials say one of the COVID-19 related deaths was a resident of McLean County and the other was a resident of Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 903 reported cases as well as 20 coronavirus-related death in the seven-county region.
The district has now had a total of 7,558 confirmed positive cases. Health officials say 5,943 residents have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing another COVID-19 death and 65 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had a total of 1,686 cases and 1,089 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 550 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,027 cases, 42 deaths, 2,390 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,314 cases, 19 deaths, 1,103 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,686 cases, 47 deaths, 1,089 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 866 cases, 14 deaths, 693 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,853 cases, 37 deaths, 1,464 recovered
- Webster Co. - 505 cases, 6 deaths, 384 recovered
- McLean Co. - 358 cases, 14 deaths, 255 recovered
- Union Co. - 681 cases, 6 deaths, 565 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 268 cases, 10 deaths, 192 recovered
