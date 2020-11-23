$2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot hit in Santa Claus

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosier Lottery players should check their tickets carefully as one entry matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s estimated $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle S Food Mart #36 located on Highway 162 in Santa Claus. The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Saturday, November 21 are: 2-4-14-21-27-30.
The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The last time a Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred was October 24 in Avilla, Ind. That jackpot was $4.9 million.
Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Overall Odds are 1 in 6.
