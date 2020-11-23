Lilly King breaks swimming records in Budapest

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (WFIE) - Officials at IU say former All-American swimmer Lilly King dominated in the final weekend in Budapest, Hungary, to give the Cali Condors a season championship in the International Swimming League.
The Reitz grad and Olympian set four American records and one world record in a two-day stretch to close out the series.
On Saturday, she lowered a pair of her own American records in both the 50 breaststroke (28.77) and the 200 breaststroke (2:15.56).
She also competed in the 400 medley relay that toppled the world record with a time of 3:44.52.
Her encore performance came on Sunday when she won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.50, lowering the previous American record by nearly half a second.
Her time narrowly missed out on the world record (1:02.36) and now ranks as the third-quickest time all-time in the event.
King also won each of the three races in the 50 breaststroke skins. This marked the fifth time this season that King won the breaststroke skins.
The 16-time All-American during her four-year run of dominance at Indiana finished second in the MVP standings with 350 points, finishing behind Caeleb Dressel.
