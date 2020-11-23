Kentucky schools move to virtual learning Monday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Schools all across the Commonwealth are moving to virtual learning Monday.
It’s just one of many new restrictions brought on by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Classes will go online until at least January 4 for middle and high schools.
Elementary schools not in a red zone county can reopen on December 7.
As of Monday morning, all but three counties throughout the state are considered in the red.
All the schools we spoke with in our area say they are complying with the governor’s recommendations.
