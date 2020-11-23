Heritage Hills boys basketball set to tip off season this week

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school boys basketball season begins this week in Indiana, and one local team that is expected to make some noise this season is Heritage Hills.
The Patriots are coming off an unfinished season, as they were set to play in the Class 3A Regional this past March before the tournament was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the team wondering on could have been a deep run into the postseason.
Heritage Hills head coach Nate Hawkins lost several key playmakers, including Simon Scherry and Murray Becher. However, this year’s squad is headlined by the return of University of Evansville signee Blake Sisley.
The Patriots expect the 6-foot-8 senior to put up big numbers this season, but the team is also excited to see who will step up to compliment him.
“We do feel like we have some good players on the rise and some guys that are going to get some opportunities, we can’t just win with Blake,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got to have some other guys step into those roles. Just excited about the season, excited to get going. That’s one thing I think that’s really fueled these guys and have them playing so hard. It was very unfortunate, but obviously it was out of our control.”
“We just got to move on from that,” Sisley said. “We’re not happy with it, but you know, to get back out this year with the guys, we’re just looking to get back to that point. We have seven seniors, including me, so just having that senior leadership - you can’t really teach that. We just have a lot of guys, lowerclassmen as well, so I think we’ll be just fine this year.”
Heritage Hills is scheduled to tip off its season against North Harrison on Saturday, November 28 at 7 p.m.
