EVSC approves contract with T-Mobile for new hot spot devices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is making sure more students can stay connected if they need to learn from home.
On Monday, the school board approved a contract with T-Mobile for 250 new hot spot devices that students will be able to take home at no cost.
Those hot spots come with filters, so only school-appropriate content can be accessed, and will be subject to the EVSC’s Acceptable Use Policy.
The new hot spots give the corporation 750 total devices that can be loaned to students.
