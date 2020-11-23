Evansville’s Gobble Gathering being set up ahead of Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is the annual Gobbler Gathering in Evansville.
However, the event will look a bit different this year, as with most things in 2020.
That’s being set up Monday, thanks to the Evansville Rescue Mission.
They say this year they’ll have a tent for people who are homeless, so they can safely eat a delicious meal.
Officials say they’re setting up over two days to allow for social distancing and other precautions.
You can still volunteer for this year’s gathering.
You can find more information on how to get involved in the post below.
