EFD urging public to cook with caution this Thanksgiving holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is warning the community about cooking safety on Thanksgiving.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires on Thanksgiving.
They say a cooking fire is three times more likely to happen on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.
They say most fires on Thanksgiving happen between noon and 4 p.m.
Fire officials tell us a lot of those fires can be easily avoided by staying alert and in the kitchen while cooking.
According to a press release, many home cooking fires are caused by unattended equipment, abandoned material, a heat source left too close to flammable materials, product misuse and cooking equipment that is not properly turned off.
The use of turkey fryers, which use a large amount of cooking oil at high temperatures, also poses a significant danger and can lead to devastating burns, other injuries and the destruction of property.
The Evansville Fire Department asks the public to cook with caution this Thanksgiving holiday.
