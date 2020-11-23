Different COVID-19 testing options & the best ways to get your results

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and need to be tested, you’ll want results as quickly as possible, but doctors say quick results don’t always mean accurate ones.
As coronavirus cases are rising, the likelihood of finding out you’ve been exposed is also rising.
That’s why it is important to know about the different testing options out there.
Doctors say there are two types of tests out there right now.
One is the rapid test, that’s also known as an antigen test, which tests for a different chemical answer than the PCR test you may see at drive-through testing sites.
These tests have a swab that goes back pretty far into the nasal cavity.
”So the swab that you described that goes to the back of the nose, is a PCR test, it’s actually checking for DNA, viral DNA amounts,” said Dr. Brad Scheu with the Deaconess Health System. “That test is very accurate, so even though it’s a more uncomfortable test, it’s a very very accurate test.”
Keep in mind, if you get a negative test result and you’ve been exposed, that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear as doctors say the virus can present itself within 14 days of exposure.
So it’s a good idea to quarantine for those 14 days if you have been exposed to a person.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.