Deputies seeking identity of home theft suspects in Spencer Co.

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help with identifying a couple of theft suspects.
Deputies say this case is connected to a theft from a home near Rockport.
The sheriff’s office posted images of the suspects on the department’s official Facebook page. One person appears to be bald and wearing a green sweatshirt.
The vehicle shown in the pictures is a dark Chevrolet SUV.
If anyone has information connected to this case, please call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 812-649-2286.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.