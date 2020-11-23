Deputies seeking identity of home theft suspects in Spencer Co.

By Keaton Eberly | November 23, 2020 at 12:32 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 12:32 AM

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help with identifying a couple of theft suspects.

Deputies say this case is connected to a theft from a home near Rockport.

The sheriff’s office posted images of the suspects on the department’s official Facebook page. One person appears to be bald and wearing a green sweatshirt.

The vehicle shown in the pictures is a dark Chevrolet SUV.

If anyone has information connected to this case, please call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 812-649-2286.

